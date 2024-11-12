PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.01 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 0.44%. PAR Technology’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

PAR Technology Stock Performance

Shares of PAR Technology stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,327,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.63 and a beta of 2.14. PAR Technology has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $75.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on PAR Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PAR Technology from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on PAR Technology from $66.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

Featured Stories

