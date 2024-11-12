PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PAR. Stephens increased their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $75.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.02. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $75.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -300.60 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.12.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.01 million. PAR Technology had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 25.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

