Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Position Trimmed by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PH. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 64,081.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 381,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,279,000 after purchasing an additional 381,285 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 307,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,069,000 after purchasing an additional 231,788 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 758,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,594,000 after purchasing an additional 141,862 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 271,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,437,000 after purchasing an additional 140,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 158,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,881,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,864 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.04, for a total transaction of $3,434,178.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,263,244.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,864 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.04, for a total transaction of $3,434,178.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,263,244.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,678 shares of company stock valued at $13,840,428 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $706.75. 49,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $626.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $571.11. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $415.97 and a 52 week high of $711.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $673.14.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

