Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 346.7% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.04, for a total value of $3,434,178.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,263,244.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.04, for a total transaction of $3,434,178.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,263,244.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.16, for a total transaction of $1,703,818.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,839.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,678 shares of company stock worth $13,840,428 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $708.15 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $415.97 and a 12-month high of $711.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $623.97 and its 200-day moving average is $569.99.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

