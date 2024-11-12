Patron Partners LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $256.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.26. The company has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $181.96 and a 12 month high of $257.26.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

