Patron Partners LLC Increases Position in OneAscent International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIM)

Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in OneAscent International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIM – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,435 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in OneAscent International Equity ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneAscent International Equity ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter.

OneAscent International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:OAIM opened at $33.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $122.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.94. OneAscent International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.38 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

OneAscent International Equity ETF Profile

The OneAscent International Equity ETF (OAIM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in an equity portfolio of large- and mid-cap non-US companies. The fund combines an ESG screening methodology with its fundamental investment process OAIM was launched on Sep 15, 2022 and is managed by Oneascent.

