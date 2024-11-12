Patron Partners LLC Sells 66 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Patron Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 31,489.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,531,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,854 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 38,765.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 974,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,616,000 after purchasing an additional 972,247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cummins by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,948,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,001,000 after buying an additional 604,735 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,018,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 1,012.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,574,000 after buying an additional 179,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.83.

Cummins Trading Up 0.6 %

CMI opened at $358.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $322.99 and a 200 day moving average of $299.21. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.91 and a 12 month high of $370.21. The firm has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.97. Cummins had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,722.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.