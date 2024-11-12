Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 1,095 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 117.7% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 1,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.83 per share, for a total transaction of $80,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,284.90. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.83 per share, for a total transaction of $80,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,284.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $174,186.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,187.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $76.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.22. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $76.07 and a 52 week high of $168.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.44 and a 200-day moving average of $112.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dollar General from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Dollar General from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Melius Research began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DG

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.