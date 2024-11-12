Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 5,620 Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the second quarter worth $84,000. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mobileye Global by 1,019.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Mobileye Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mobileye Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Mobileye Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa America lowered Mobileye Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

Mobileye Global Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.06. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.07.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.