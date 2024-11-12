Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases Shares of 2,407 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $95.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.51 and a 52 week high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

