Patten & Patten Inc. TN Trims Stock Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Ashland were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASH. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Ashland by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 1st quarter worth about $624,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashland by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Ashland by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Price Performance

ASH opened at $78.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.38. Ashland Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $102.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $522.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.07 million. Ashland had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Ashland’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

ASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ashland from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ashland from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ashland from $116.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

