PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $27,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17,113.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,220,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,676 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in PepsiCo by 211.4% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,343 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 125.2% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,631 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in PepsiCo by 7.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,547,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,400,000 after acquiring an additional 905,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,749,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.23. 632,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,433,118. The company has a market cap of $223.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.03 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

