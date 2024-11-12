Perma-Fix Environmental Services (PESI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 13th.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Performance

Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $235.74 million, a PE ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Perma-Fix Environmental Services to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

