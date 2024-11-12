Pierre Nicole Renee St. Sells 300 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Stock

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) Director Pierre Nicole Renee St. sold 300 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,229. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of DHIL traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $170.38. 724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,199. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.44 and a 12 month high of $173.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.32. The firm has a market cap of $463.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Read Our Latest Report on DHIL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 256.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.