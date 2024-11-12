Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at UBS Group

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pinterest from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pinterest

Pinterest Trading Up 4.1 %

Insider Activity at Pinterest

Shares of PINS opened at $30.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 101.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average is $36.36. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $45.19.

In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $990,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares in the company, valued at $9,729,324.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $38,548.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,154.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $990,761.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,324.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 195.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 19.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.