Piper Sandler Boosts NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Price Target to $15.00

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of NewtekOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a research note on Friday.

NewtekOne Price Performance

Shares of NEWT stock opened at $15.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $401.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.78. NewtekOne has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $15.49.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $83.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.76 million. NewtekOne had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 19.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NewtekOne will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

NewtekOne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NewtekOne news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 40,134 shares of NewtekOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $471,574.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,187,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,952,619.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 48,283 shares of company stock valued at $569,472 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NewtekOne by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after buying an additional 17,505 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in NewtekOne by 200.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 270,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 180,468 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in NewtekOne by 27.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 190,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 40,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NewtekOne by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NewtekOne by 43.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 130,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 39,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

Further Reading

