Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Stock Price

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CF. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.42.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CF

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF opened at $85.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.68. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $90.86.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,574.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,188,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,386,000 after buying an additional 549,569 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in CF Industries by 37.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,920,000 after purchasing an additional 835,557 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CF Industries by 7.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,823,000 after purchasing an additional 198,246 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,193,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,584,000 after purchasing an additional 59,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,422,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,435,000 after purchasing an additional 68,834 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Industries

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.