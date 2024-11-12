Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBIGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $499.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.80 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%.

Pitney Bowes Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of PBI stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,975,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,658. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26. Pitney Bowes has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $8.80.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Earnings History for Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)

