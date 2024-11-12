Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $499.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.80 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%.

Pitney Bowes Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of PBI stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,975,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,658. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26. Pitney Bowes has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $8.80.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

