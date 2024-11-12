Platform Technology Partners Acquires 2,818 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westwind Capital acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $70.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $51.56 and a 52-week high of $70.59.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

