Platform Technology Partners Buys 858 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on D. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE D opened at $58.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.45.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

