Platform Technology Partners Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,904,322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,516,210 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,307,000 after buying an additional 2,762,571 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,513,000 after buying an additional 894,532 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $304,591,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ opened at $513.84 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $375.24 and a twelve month high of $515.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $485.37 and a 200-day moving average of $472.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

