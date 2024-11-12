Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Declares $1.20 Quarterly Dividend

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.

Pool has raised its dividend by an average of 23.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Pool has a payout ratio of 39.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pool to earn $11.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.2%.

POOL stock opened at $374.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. Pool has a twelve month low of $293.51 and a twelve month high of $422.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pool will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POOL. StockNews.com raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.11.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

