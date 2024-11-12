Precision Optics (POCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th.

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 15.45%.

Precision Optics Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ POCI opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.21. Precision Optics has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.56.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

