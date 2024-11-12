Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.04 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 104.8% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWF traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $399.35. 56,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,355. The company has a market cap of $105.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $279.81 and a 52 week high of $399.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.75.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

