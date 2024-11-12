Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 720 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 99,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,028,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,960,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $967,994,000 after purchasing an additional 25,214 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 18,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Mastercard by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $529.15. 202,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,311. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $500.61 and its 200-day moving average is $469.41. The firm has a market cap of $485.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $393.02 and a twelve month high of $534.03.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 178.27%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.45, for a total value of $50,952,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,924,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,970,017,774.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.45, for a total transaction of $50,952,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,924,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,970,017,774.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 327,370 shares of company stock valued at $153,495,958. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. BNP Paribas cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $565.00 price target (up previously from $536.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.