Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,050 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,645 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 116,620.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,200 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,450,476,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Netflix by 154.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $750,713,000 after purchasing an additional 642,920 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $372,293,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth $216,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised their target price on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.15.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,644 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,163,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,163,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 11,090 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.96, for a total transaction of $8,405,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,437 shares of company stock worth $146,229,378. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $8.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $814.05. The company had a trading volume of 462,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,462. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $442.60 and a 52 week high of $815.48. The firm has a market cap of $347.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $723.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $673.70.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.