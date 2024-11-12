Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 33,582 Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,582 shares during the period. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 8,026.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 144,556 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,347,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 307.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 54,176 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:URNM traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.44. 197,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,308. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $60.17.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

