Private Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of VTV traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.20. 448,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,624. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $180.06. The company has a market cap of $127.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.89 and its 200 day moving average is $166.84.
About Vanguard Value ETF
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
