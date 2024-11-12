Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 1,500 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $225.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $146.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.71 and a 12-month high of $225.32.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.19%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $214.00 to $213.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.73.

(Free Report)

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

