Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $254,000 in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Security National Bank lifted its stake in PACCAR by 4.2% in the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in PACCAR by 4.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 13.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 28.4% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $2,814,812.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,782,251.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $346,482.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,353.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $2,814,812.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,782,251.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,315 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,552. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCAR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PACCAR from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.82.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $116.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $87.58 and a 12 month high of $125.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.34 and a 200-day moving average of $102.61. The company has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.41%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

