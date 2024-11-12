Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILCG. Opinicus Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $90.05 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $62.53 and a 52-week high of $90.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.08 and a 200-day moving average of $81.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.