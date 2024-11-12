Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $266.2-281.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.69 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGNY. BTIG Research cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities lowered Progyny from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Progyny from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Progyny from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.73.

Progyny Stock Up 0.7 %

About Progyny

NASDAQ PGNY traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.18. 1,979,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,510. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.73. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $42.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

