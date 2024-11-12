ProPhase Labs (PRPH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.25). ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 146.39% and a negative return on equity of 54.04%. The company had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect ProPhase Labs to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

ProPhase Labs Price Performance

Shares of PRPH opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.10. ProPhase Labs has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $7.48.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc develops and commercializes novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. It operates through two segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. The company provides a range of TK supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.