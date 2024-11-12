PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.
PTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PTC from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.83.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 77.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 762.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.
