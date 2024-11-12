PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Baird R W raised PTC Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.31.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $44.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.12. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $46.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Choreo LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

