Pulse Seismic Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:PSD)

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

Pulse Seismic Stock Performance

TSE PSD opened at C$2.31 on Tuesday. Pulse Seismic has a 1 year low of C$1.73 and a 1 year high of C$2.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$118.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.68.

About Pulse Seismic

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Canada. The company also owns and manages a licensable seismic data library that consists of approximately 65,310 net square kilometers of 3D seismic; and 829,207 net linear kilometers of 2D seismic data.

