PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,171 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 54.7% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at $12,043,420.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,043,420.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $133.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.63. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $149.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.25. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

