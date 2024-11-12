Q3 EPS Estimates for Lifetime Brands Lowered by Sidoti Csr

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Lifetime Brands in a report released on Monday, November 11th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Lifetime Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Lifetime Brands’ FY2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LCUT. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Lifetime Brands Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Lifetime Brands stock opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.97. The company has a market cap of $130.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.26. Lifetime Brands has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $11.68.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $183.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.90 million. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Lifetime Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is -17.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifetime Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCUT. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lifetime Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 579.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $450,000. 40.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.