Q4 Earnings Estimate for Stantec Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stantec in a research report issued on Sunday, November 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

STN has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Stantec in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Stantec from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of STN stock opened at $82.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.35 and its 200-day moving average is $82.41. Stantec has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $88.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 802.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stantec by 45.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Stantec by 100.0% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.18%.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

