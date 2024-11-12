Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on QRHC. Northland Capmk raised Quest Resource to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Resource from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company.

QRHC stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.27. The stock had a trading volume of 82,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.16 million, a PE ratio of -19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69. Quest Resource has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $73.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.50 million. Analysts predict that Quest Resource will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quest Resource news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 22,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $180,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,088. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Quest Resource by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its stake in Quest Resource by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 18,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Quest Resource by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 356,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Quest Resource by 453.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

