Rakuten Securities Inc. Buys 1,815 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 876.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Dnca Finance acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $318.46 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $280.78 and a 200-day moving average of $290.46.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,379,720. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $263.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $457.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.13.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

