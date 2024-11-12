Rakuten Securities Inc. Cuts Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Rakuten Securities Inc. lowered its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,281 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in British American Tobacco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,836,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,009,000 after acquiring an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 29.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,667,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,501,000 after purchasing an additional 614,634 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,279,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,513,000 after purchasing an additional 43,006 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 7.9% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 779,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,109,000 after purchasing an additional 57,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 25.0% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 487,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,887,000 after purchasing an additional 97,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.37 and a 200 day moving average of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $39.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

