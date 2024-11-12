Rakuten Securities Inc. Grows Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,364 shares during the period. ARM comprises 4.0% of Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in ARM were worth $9,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in ARM by 14.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in ARM by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ARM by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa America upgraded shares of ARM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on ARM from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ARM from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ARM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.95.

ARM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARM opened at $141.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 5.40. Arm Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $50.57 and a 52 week high of $188.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.50 and its 200-day moving average is $138.88.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. ARM had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

