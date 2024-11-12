Rakuten Securities Inc. Has $141,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 520.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,182,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,990,052,000 after acquiring an additional 292,017 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in BlackRock by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,354,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,630,127,000 after acquiring an additional 435,358 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,665,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,310,762,000 after acquiring an additional 46,728 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,197,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $942,640,000 after buying an additional 22,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 89,389.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,046,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $993,312,000 after buying an additional 1,044,962 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.03, for a total transaction of $10,500,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,670,194.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,010.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $864.00 to $914.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,019.62.

Get Our Latest Report on BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BLK opened at $1,053.84 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $658.14 and a 52 week high of $1,068.34. The firm has a market cap of $156.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $956.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $863.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.91 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 43.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.