Rakuten Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 805 TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth approximately $8,720,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 33.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.42, for a total transaction of $1,323,247.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,457,269.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.42, for a total transaction of $1,323,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,457,269.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $563,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,158.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,958 shares of company stock worth $5,230,528. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $89.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.80 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 8.20. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.83 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.89.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). TransMedics Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $108.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $169.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $208.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.80.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

