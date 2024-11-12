RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $10.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Down 39.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.33. RAPT Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 201,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 116,853 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 244.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 89,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 63,235 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 176,725.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 706,900 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

