Raymond James Has Optimistic View of TSE:DBM FY2026 Earnings

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Doman Building Materials Group in a report released on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.18. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Doman Building Materials Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

DBM has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doman Building Materials Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.64.

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Up 4.2 %

TSE:DBM opened at C$9.08 on Monday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of C$6.32 and a 12-month high of C$9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.33, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$792.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.02). Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of C$689.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$742.90 million.

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

