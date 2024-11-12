Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Repsol to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Repsol to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. Repsol has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 3.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repsol will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

