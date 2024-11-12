Research Analysts Set Expectations for Capreit Q1 Earnings

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capreit in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capreit’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Capreit to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Capreit Stock Performance

Capreit has a 12 month low of C$20.71 and a 12 month high of C$50.88.

Capreit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

