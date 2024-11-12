Reviewing BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) & Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) and BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Flushing Financial and BayCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flushing Financial 5.48% 3.75% 0.28% BayCom 17.22% 7.61% 0.93%

Volatility and Risk

Flushing Financial has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BayCom has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flushing Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25 BayCom 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Flushing Financial and BayCom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Flushing Financial presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential downside of 14.74%. BayCom has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.55%. Given BayCom’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BayCom is more favorable than Flushing Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flushing Financial and BayCom”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flushing Financial $424.07 million 1.25 $28.66 million $0.87 20.90 BayCom $133.31 million 2.26 $27.42 million $2.10 12.88

Flushing Financial has higher revenue and earnings than BayCom. BayCom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flushing Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.1% of Flushing Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of BayCom shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Flushing Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of BayCom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Flushing Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. BayCom pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Flushing Financial pays out 101.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BayCom pays out 19.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

BayCom beats Flushing Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit, as well as the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities. It operates full-service banking offices in Queens, Nassau, Suffolk, Kings, and New York counties, New York; and an internet branch under the iGObanking and BankPurely brands. Flushing Financial Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection. In addition, the company provides online and mobile banking, automated teller machine, remote deposit capture, night depository, courier, direct deposit, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, debit cards, cashier's and travelers checks, letters of credit, lockbox, positive pay, reverse positive pay, and account reconciliation services, as well as zero balance accounts and sweep accounts, including loan sweep. It operates through a network of full-service banking branches in Northern and Southern California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Denver, Colorado; Custer, Delta, and Grand counties, Colorado; and Seattle, Washington and Central New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank and changed its name to BayCom Corp in January 2017. BayCom Corp was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California.

